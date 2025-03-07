NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 7

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games on Friday's NHL slate. Of the 12 teams in action, three (Detroit, Utah, Winnipeg) are on the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. PIT ($7,900): Hill is having a spectacular season going 23-10-4 with three shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and .906 save percentage. He's also won four straight where he only allowed a combined four goals. If Ilya Samsonov gets the nod for Vegas, go with Connor Hellebuyck.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. NJ ($8,100): Hellebuyck's stats are other-worldly this year as he's primed to pick up another Vezina Trophy. He hasn't won in regulation over his last two outings, but only gave up four goals. Hellebuyck also came out on top in his only start against the Devils last season.

VALUE PLAYS

Josh Doan, UTA at CHI ($4,600): Doan made quite an impression at the tail end of last season with five goals and four assists across 11 games. He started this year in Utah, though was eventually sent to the minors. Doan was recalled back in January and didn't immediately produce, but has recently taken off with seven points from the last nine.

Jake Neighbours, STL at ANA ($4,700): Neighbours has notched three goals and three assists from his last six matchups to give him 31 points overall. He's also been solid on the power play with five goals and four assists.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Golden Knights vs. Penguins

Jack Eichel (C- $8,300), Mark Stone (W - $7,300), Tanner Pearson (W - $3,600)

Eichel has led the way for the Golden Knights with a goal and four assists in his last three games with 74 points (eight shy of his career-high) and 189 shots on the campaign. Stone is having a career year with 51 points through 47 outings, including 22 while up a man. Pearson registered a goal and assist against Toronto on Wednesday marking his first points in eight.

DEFENSEMEN

Luke Hughes, NJ vs. WPG ($4,500): Hughes is set to earn a big boost quarterback the first power play as Dougie Hamilton is out of action with a lower-body injury. He got off to a slow start missing the first nine matchups with a shoulder injury and then only managing two assists from his first 13. Since then, the 21-year-old has racked up five goals and 21 assists - eight of the latter being PPAs.

Josh Morrissey, WPG at NJ ($6,200): Morrissey has been elite for three consecutive years and he's currently at 49 points after recording 69 and 76. He also posted four assists through two meetings against New Jersey last season.

