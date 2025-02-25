Josh Doan News: Snags assist in win

Doan registered an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Doan's first point in three games since returning to Utah's roster following the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 23-year-old sure looks like he wants to stay in the NHL -- it doesn't show up on the scoresheet, but he is tenacious on the forecheck. He's produced 10 points, 43 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-4 rating across 28 appearances this season, though five of those points have come over his last eight outings.