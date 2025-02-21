Josh Morrissey Injury: Won't play Saturday

Morrissey (illness) will miss Saturday's clash against St. Louis, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press on Friday.

Morrissey didn't play against Team USA in Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off Final due to the illness. He is feeling better, but Morrissey will still take some time off before playing for Winnipeg. He has seven goals and 46 points in 56 appearances in 2024-25. Ville Heinola will likely draw into the lineup due to Morrissey's absence.