J.T. Miller News: One of each in loss

Miller scored a power-play goal on six shots, added an assist and went minus-3 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Miller stayed hot with his fifth multi-point effort in 10 games, but it wasn't enough to keep the Rangers' playoff hopes alive. The 32-year-old has five goals and nine assists in that stretch, one of his best runs of the campaign. Overall, he's at 21 goals, 67 points, 136 shots, 168 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 70 appearances between the Rangers and the Canucks.