J.T. Miller News: Two points against Florida

Miller scored an even-strength goal and added a shorthanded assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

After tying the game at 3-3 late in the second period, Miller set up Vincent Trocheck for the game-winner early in the third. Miller is going down swinging on a disappointing season for the Blueshirts, finding the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 games -- including three straight multi-point performances -- while racking up six goals and 16 points.