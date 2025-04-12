Justin Brazeau News: Gets assist in return from scratch

Brazeau notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Brazeau's tenure with the Wild has gotten off to a poor start, as he has just two points over 18 outings since he was traded from the Bruins. The 27-year-old winger is at 22 points, 89 shots on net, 121 hits and a minus-8 rating through 75 appearances this season. Brazeau was scratched Friday versus the Flames, and it looks like he'll have to compete with Vinnie Hinostroza for playing time should the Wild make the postseason.