Justin Faulk News: Stays hot with two points in win

Faulk scored a power-play goal, added an assist and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Faulk logged his second straight multi-point effort, and he has a goal and six helpers over his last six outings. His goal opened the scoring at 6:04 of the first period and set up Jake Neighbours' game-winning tally prior to the intermission. Faulk is up to three goals, 29 points (12 on the power play), 105 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 74 hits and a minus-7 rating through 65 appearances. He remains a strong option for fantasy managers to add while Colton Parayko (knee) is out.