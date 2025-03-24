Kaiden Guhle Injury: Set to travel

Guhle (quadriceps) practiced Monday and will travel with the Canadiens on the team's upcoming four-game road trip

Guhle has been out for the last 19 games after having surgery in late January to repair a lacerated quadriceps muscle. It remains unclear when he will be ready to return, but accompanying the team on the road will allow him to continue practicing. He has earned four goals, 14 points, 58 shots on net, 100 blocked shots and 67 hits in 44 appearances this season.