Kaiden Guhle News: Plays hero with two-goal effort

Guhle scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes.

With the win, the Canadiens locked up the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and booked a ticket to a first-round matchup against the Capitals. Guhle hadn't found the back of the net since Jan. 23, and the timely multi-goal performance was the first of his career. The 23-year-old blueliner wraps up the regular season with six goals, 18 points, 104 hits, 124 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 55 appearances.