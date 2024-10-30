Kevin Fiala News: Set to return versus Vegas
Fiala (coach's decision) is slated to return to the lineup against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
It's been a rough few games for Fiala, as he was held to just 10:12 of ice time versus Utah on Saturday after being benched before missing a team meeting that saw him effectively suspended against the Sharks on Tuesday. Still, the 28-year-old winger has been producing solid offensive numbers to start the year, racking up four goals and two assists in nine games, including four power-play points. Fiala figures to replace Andre Lee in the lineup and could see time with the man advantage.
