Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kevin Fiala headshot

Kevin Fiala News: Set to return versus Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 1:42pm

Fiala (coach's decision) is slated to return to the lineup against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

It's been a rough few games for Fiala, as he was held to just 10:12 of ice time versus Utah on Saturday after being benched before missing a team meeting that saw him effectively suspended against the Sharks on Tuesday. Still, the 28-year-old winger has been producing solid offensive numbers to start the year, racking up four goals and two assists in nine games, including four power-play points. Fiala figures to replace Andre Lee in the lineup and could see time with the man advantage.

Kevin Fiala
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now