Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, April 14

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

We head into the final days of the National Hockey League regular season. There are a total of just six games on the slate for Monday, including a doubleheader on NHL Network. The Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings meet at 7 p.m. ET in the front end of the double dip, while the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers meet in a playoff preview at 10 p.m. We'll try to build bankroll for the remainder of the regular season and the Stanley Cup playoffs. Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $1,500 in bonus bets.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, April 14

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

New York Rangers at Florida Panthers

The Rangers (37-36-7) and Panthers (47-29-4) meet at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

New York was officially eliminated from the chase for a postseason spot over the weekend, and all four United States-based Original Six teams -- the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and Rangers -- will all miss the playoffs in the same year for the first time in NHL history.

It's quite the fall from grace for the Rangers, as they won the Presidents' Trophy last season with 114 points, and they made a deep run in the playoffs before bowing out in the Eastern Conference final against these Panthers.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers have won four in a row in this series, including Games 5 and 6 of the ECF last season. This regular season, Florida won 3-1 in New York on Oct. 24 as a moderate underdog (+140), while taking a 5-3 game on home ice Dec. 30 as heavy favorites (-190). The Over (6) cashed in the most recent matchup in Sunrise, while the Under (5.5) hit in the first meeting at MSG.

New York's offense has been improved over the past three games, going for 17 total goals, or 5.7 goals per game (GPG). However, the combination of Jonathan Quick and Igor Shesterkin hasn't been up to par, nor has the defense. The Rangers have allowed four or more goals in six in a row, and three or more goals in 10 of the past 11 games since March 20.

The final nail in the coffin was a 7-3 loss at Carolina Saturday, as Shesty allowed five goals on 26 shots. The Rangers were down 4-0 midway late into the second period before Will Cuylle finally broke the ice.

The Panthers have won three in a row, albeit against two teams heading for the couch for the playoffs. Florida has allowed three or fewer goals in seven in a row, cashing the Under in each game. This team looks to be ramping up its defense and goaltending for another nice postseason run.

Florida can no longer win the Atlantic Division, but with two games to play, it sits two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place, which would mean home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Panthers have something to play for, while the Rangers do not. We'll back Florida as moderate favorites on the moneyline, and based on its goaltending and defense, we'll play the Under.

* - If you do a Same-Game Parlay (SGP), play the Alternate Under 6.5 Goals (-180) for a little extra wiggle room. At +137, it's still a decent value.

Panthers ML (-164 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Alternate - Under 6.5 Goals (-180 at FanDuel Sportsbook)*

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

The Kings (46-24-9) and Oilers (47-28-5) meet at Rogers Place in Edmonton at 10 p.m. ET in the second end of the NHL Network doubleheader.

This is a giant game in the Pacific Division, and the Western Conference. The Oilers have 99 points with one more game left to play after this. The Kings have 101 points, but they also have a game in hand. Edmonton is trying to climb up to the second spot in the Pacific for home-ice advantage in the first round, as these teams will meet next week. L.A. just needs two more points to clinch second, as it dominated Edmonton in regulation wins, a key tiebreaker.

L.A. is just 15-19-5 on the road this season, while Edmonton is 25-12-3 at home. The home team has won all three meetings, and the past two wins have been shutouts.

On Jan. 13, Stuart Skinner stopped all 30 shots he faced, and Connor McDavid provided the lone goal against Darcy Kuemper in Edmonton.

On April 5, Kuemper kicked aside all 27 shots he was tasked with, handing Calvin Pickard a hard-luck loss. Kevin Fiala, Andrei Kuzmenko and Trevor Lewis (ENG) provided the offense.

We'll back the Oilers as home favorites, and they're even listed as short 'dogs at a couple of shops. In addition, let's go low on the total.

Oilers ML (-109 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Best NHL Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+720 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-162) vs. Rangers

Under 6.5 - Alternate Total (-180)* - Panthers vs. Rangers

Under 5.5 (-110) - Oilers vs. Kings

Oilers ML (-110) vs. Kings

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+208 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-162) vs. Rangers

Oilers ML (-110) vs. Kings

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+196 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 - Alternate Total (-180)* - Panthers vs. Rangers

Under 5.5 (-110) - Oilers vs. Kings

- * Never risk so much on a singular bet, only as part of a Same-Game (SGP) or multi-leg parlay, especially with promos or boosts.