Kirby Dach Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Dach (lower body) is being evaluated and won't participate in Monday's practice.

Dach has accounted for 10 goals, 22 points, 84 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and 100 hits through 57 games this season. The Canadiens recalled Owen Beck from AHL Laval on Monday. If Dach and Michael Pezzetta (lower body) can't play against Carolina on Tuesday, Beck could draw into the lineup.