Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kirby Dach headshot

Kirby Dach Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Dach (lower body) is being evaluated and won't participate in Monday's practice.

Dach has accounted for 10 goals, 22 points, 84 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and 100 hits through 57 games this season. The Canadiens recalled Owen Beck from AHL Laval on Monday. If Dach and Michael Pezzetta (lower body) can't play against Carolina on Tuesday, Beck could draw into the lineup.

Kirby Dach
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now