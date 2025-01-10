NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NHL Waiver Wire series.

Aliaksei Protas , WAS (Yahoo: 42%): Other than three straight scoreless outings during December, Protas has been consistent all season. He's already eclipsed his personal best in points by seven, and

Patrick Kane , DET (Yahoo: 58%): I hate to reach over the 50-percent mark for recommendations, yet I'll make an exception with Kane. After all, the future Hall of Famer has been on fire over a five-game scoring streak where he's combined for four goals, four assists, and 15 shots with five of those points coming on Detroit's lead power play. As long as Kane stays on that group and within the top-six, he'll keep producing.

On that note, here are a few underappreciated fantasy NHLers who can help — including the first repeats of the season.

I could've given up and traded some of my better players. But I didn't, because I knew my lineup was solid and that the slump would eventually end. And now I'm right back in the playoff hunt. So keep fighting, even if it doesn't initially look positive. Everything will be fine if you stick to the plan.

I mentioned a while back that my team in the RotoWire Staff Hockey League had been struggling. In fact, it was 1-7 at one point. I've since been able to recover with five straight wins, most of those by wide margins. And my roster has recently been bolstered after acquiring Aleksander Barkov and Zach Hyman for future considerations/assets.

I mentioned a while back that my team in the RotoWire Staff Hockey League had been struggling. In fact, it was 1-7 at one point. I've since been able to recover with five straight wins, most of those by wide margins. And my roster has recently been bolstered after acquiring Aleksander Barkov and Zach Hyman for future considerations/assets.

I could've given up and traded some of my better players. But I didn't, because I knew my lineup was solid and that the slump would eventually end. And now I'm right back in the playoff hunt. So keep fighting, even if it doesn't initially look positive. Everything will be fine if you stick to the plan.

On that note, here are a few underappreciated fantasy NHLers who can help — including the first repeats of the season.

(Rostered rates as of Jan. 10)

Forwards

Patrick Kane, DET (Yahoo: 58%): I hate to reach over the 50-percent mark for recommendations, yet I'll make an exception with Kane. After all, the future Hall of Famer has been on fire over a five-game scoring streak where he's combined for four goals, four assists, and 15 shots with five of those points coming on Detroit's lead power play. As long as Kane stays on that group and within the top-six, he'll keep producing.

Aliaksei Protas, WAS (Yahoo: 42%): Other than three straight scoreless outings during December, Protas has been consistent all season. He's already eclipsed his personal best in points by seven, and there's still half a schedule to be played. And since that aforementioned slump, Protas has posted seven goals, three assists, and 18 shots at 17:57 a night. His totals could be improved if he got a chance on the man-advantage, and that 24.3 percent shooting percentage is ripe for regression, but he's in a favorable spot joining forces with Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome on the Caps' first even-strength line.

Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY (Yahoo: 36%): Congrats to Huberdeau for being this column's first forward repeat, which is much deserved as he's leading Calgary in goals and points. It was believed his stats would improve coming into the campaign based on a strong finish last season, though that didn't play out over the opening two months. Since then, Huberdeau has only been held off the scoresheet in four of 16 contests with 18 points and 35 shots on a 19:37 average while skating on the lead groups in all attacking situations.

Jonathan Drouin, COL (Yahoo: 31%): It's been a long and strange career for Drouin through many injuries and other hardships, but he finally pieced it all together last year with 56 points. The physical issues came roaring back in October with consecutive upper-body absences that cost him 32 outings. A two-assist effort on Drouin's return New Year's Eve was immediately followed by a goal and another helper within a four-game period where he logged 21:22. He was held out Wednesday for the first of a back-to-back and rejoined fellow linemates/power-play participants Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on Thursday, where he added another two assists. That kind of company would be beneficial for any forward, so Drouin represents a great short-term pickup — or, at least, a decent IR stash.

Warren Foegele, LA (Yahoo: 14%): The middle six can often be a good place to find fantasy value. Foegele arrived in LA on the back of a career season only to start with six zeros. He eventually rounded into form and found his way alongside Quinton Byfield, and the duo has thrived since Dec. 14 by combining for 10 goals, nine assists and 38 shots. Foegele may not appear while up a man and his recent shooting percentage (23.5 percent over the last nine games) is a tad high, yet he remains a key part of a solid lineup and underrated fantasy commodity.

Ryan Strome, ANH (Yahoo: 12%): Younger brother Dylan probably receives more attention, though the elder Strome has been an adequate contributor, finding success on Broadway before registering two straight 41-point campaigns in Anaheim. He's set to surpass that number on the strength of some scoring spurts, sizable ice time and top-center billing on the first line and power play. Strome's stats (zero goals, five assists in his last 19 games) severely slipped to close out last year, but he's currently trending in the right direction.

Kirby Dach, MON (Yahoo: 4%): Dach hasn't lived up to his draft pedigree thanks to a series of ill-timed injuries, the latest being an ACL and MCL tear two games into last season. It's understandably taken him a while to fully get back to speed, yet it looks like he's almost there having potted four goals in his last six matchups along with nine shots, eight hits, and seven blocks. Dach has also reclaimed a spot on the Habs' lead man-advantage, where he tallied a PPG on Monday and a PPA last Friday. The upside is positive, so let's hope the health stays that way.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, VAN (Yahoo: 3%): Vancouver's top prospect was called back up this week to fill in for Dakota Joshua (IR - leg) after dominating the AHL with 17 points across 21 appearances. He jumped straight onto a line beside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser on Monday and posted a goal, assist and three shots over 13:47. Wednesday's follow-up didn't result in any offense, though there was more power play duty and continued proof Lekkerimaki looks like he belongs in the big leagues. Even if he's sent down again, remember the name.

Defensemen

Jackson LaCombe, ANH (Yahoo: 30%): LaCombe was first featured the second week of the season just before missing four games, and his role wasn't necessarily secure after returning as he was either scratched or logging mediocre minutes. It took until mid-November for him to receive increased involvement, in which he's flourished via 17 points, 57 shots and 42 blocks. LaCombe has also found the scoresheet during seven of the last eight contests alongside 23 shots on 22:21 a night, 2:14 of that on Anaheim's lead power play. With a stable spot and hefty haul, he should be on more rosters.

Jonas Brodin, MIN (Yahoo: 10%): Brodin has generally been streaky offensively, and he's currently riding another run where he's produced two goals and five assists across seven appearances. He's also taking on significant ice time, like the 32:42 (!!!) on Tuesday where he recorded a helper, three hits and four blocks. Expect Brodin to keep getting elevated minutes and added attacking opportunities on a depleted Wild D-line. Just be prepared once the scoring inevitably drops off. He's listed as day-to-day and was out Thursday, so monitor the situation before adding him.

Matt Grzelcyk, PIT (Yahoo: 8%): It's pretty impressive that a blueliner who's racked up 22 points — including eight PPAs — and a regular place alongside either Erik Karlsson or Kris Letang can be had for free in over 90 percent of Yahoo! leagues, but that's the situation with Grzelcyk. He's been solid since originally discussed on Oct. 25 by posting a goal, 18 assists, 37 shots and 39 blocks while skating 20-plus minutes a night and frequently on the man-advantage. Maybe you should get Grzelcyk while he's still this available.

Ivan Provorov, CLS (Yahoo: 3%): As far as defenders go, Provorov has been a decent scorer throughout his career at 31 points per season. He may be overshadowed in Columbus by Zach Werenski's Norris-worthy performance, yet he's delivered the last three-plus weeks with a goal, eight assists, 11 shots and 18 blocks on 23:58 while playing on both special-teams units. Provorov has to at least be worth a flyer based on output and responsibilities within a top-5 offense.

Goaltenders

Yaroslav Askarov, SJ (Yahoo: 20%): Askarov wasn't going to get many looks with Nashville as Juuse Saros takes up the majority of the starts, so he was dealt to San Jose in August. It wasn't until Nov. 21 when he made his Sharks' debut, and he's gone on to post a 2.30 GAA and .923 save percentage through eight outings, highlighted by recent home wins over Tampa and Jersey where he only allowed a combined three goals. Alexandar Georgiev has dropped his last five and Vitek Vanecek is frequently injured, leaving Askarov as the de facto No. 1. He's primed to continue in that role while picking up plenty of fantasy stats behind an exciting up-and-coming squad.

Justus Annunen, NSH (Yahoo: 7%): We looked at Annunen back in October as someone who could unseat Alexandar Georgiev in Colorado, and it turns out neither were able to perform well as both have since been traded. Things have improved for Annunen with Nashville as he's recorded a 2.28/.930 line over six appearances. During that same stretch, Juuse Saros has struggled to a 3.05/.889 from 10 contests while also notching two shutouts. Saros probably won't lose his hold on the Preds' lead netminding job, yet Annunen should receive enough work to become a solid streaming option.

Players to consider from past columns: Macklin Celebrini, Pavel Buchnevich, Bryan Rust, Logan Stankoven, Gabriel Vilardi, Dylan Guenther, Rickard Rakell, Connor McMichael, Teuvo Teravainen, Dylan Strome, Pavel Zacha, Josh Norris, Logan Cooley, Cole Perfetti, JJ Peterka, Matthew Knies, Matty Beniers, Anthony Duclair, Nino Niederreiter, Troy Terry, Sean Monahan, Nazem Kadri, Jamie Benn, Elias Lindholm, William Eklund, Nick Schmaltz, Trevor Moore, Jake Neighbours, Dylan Cozens, Connor Zary, Ross Colton, Leo Carlsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Blake Coleman, Kyle Palmieri, Yegor Chinakhov, Michael Bunting, Brayden Schenn, Anthony Cirelli, Viktor Arvidsson, Dawson Mercer, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Dmitri Voronkov, Anton Lundell, Pavel Dorofeyev, Yegor Sharangovich, Dylan Holloway, Matthew Coronato, Reilly Smith, Jake DeBrusk, Kirill Marchenko, William Karlsson, Marco Rossi, Shane Pinto, Chandler Stephenson, Jaden Schwartz, Conor Garland, Tyler Toffoli, Quinton Byfield, Mason Marchment, Ryan O'Reilly, Morgan Geekie, Mason McTavish, Jack Roslovic, Kent Johnson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Patrik Laine, Bobby McMann, Kaapo Kakko, Alex Killorn, Eeli Tolvanen, Jack Quinn, Anders Lee, Tyler Bertuzzi, Alex Laferriere, Maxim Tsyplakov, Fabian Zetterlund, Brett Howden, Eric Robinson, Scott Laughton, Aaron Ekblad, Neal Pionk, Luke Hughes, Justin Faulk, Brandt Clarke, Olen Zellweger, Lane Hutson, Bowen Byram, Jordan Spence, Travis Sanheim, Cam Fowler, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Owen Power, Jared Spurgeon, Ryan Pulock, Ryker Evans, Samuel Girard, Dmitry Orlov, Radko Gudas, Darren Raddysh, Tyler Myers, Declan Chisholm, Dante Fabbro, Alex Vlasic, Damon Severson, Ilya Samsonov, Mackenzie Blackwood, Lukas Dostal, Kevin Lankinen, Scott Wedgewood, Jake Allen, Tristan Jarry, John Gibson, Sam Montembeault, Karel Vejmelka, Jonathan Quick, Dan Vladar, Calvin Pickard, Joel Hofer, Elvis Merzlikins, Joonas Korpisalo