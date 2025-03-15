Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, March 15

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

NHL Picks Today: Saturday, March 15

The National Hockey League has eight total games on the schedule Saturday with a puck drop of 7 p.m. ET or later, including the nationally televised game between the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens on NHL Network. Let's check out some parlay possibilities on the evening slate. Let's get started.

Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens

The Panthers (41-22-3) and the Canadiens (31-27-7) meet at Bell Centre in Montreal at 7 p.m. ET, and, again, this game can be viewed or streamed on NHL Network, the only nationally televised game on the evening card.

This is the second meeting of the season. In Sunrise, Montreal won stunningly by a 4-0 count, as Jakub Dobes stopped all 34 shots he faced in his NHL debut, while Kirby Dach resurfaced with a two-goal game. Back to Dobes, as he became the first goaltender to post a shutout against the defending Stanley Cup champ in his NHL debut since Daren Puppa of the Buffalo Sabres blanked the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 1, 1985.

The Panthers bounced back with a 3-2 win in Toronto Thursday night, after dropping a 3-2 decision in Boston Tuesday. Florida is 7-1-0 in the past eight games, with the Under going 6-0 in the past six games, and 8-1 in the past nine outings.

The Canadiens wrapped up a four-game road trip in Seattle with a wild 5-4 loss in OT, going 1-1-2 on the journey. Montreal has won three in a row at home since Feb. 25, including a 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Let's roll the dice on the Canadiens as heavy underdogs, and we'll go low on the total.

Canadiens ML (+170 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-120 at BetMGM)

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers

The Hurricanes (40-22-4) and Flyers (28-31-8) meet at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET.

Carolina is playing on no rest after topping the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Friday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh. Taylor Hall, Jack Roslovic and Jalen Chatfield posted goals in the second period, the only period the Canes outscored the Wings. Chatfield was credited with the game-winning goal, with helpers to Sean Walker and Seth Jarvis. Eric Robinson had an empty-net goal to put a bow on the scoring, too.

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves on 26 shots, so he'll most likely get the rest in favor of Pyotr Kochetkov here.

Carolina has won the first two meetings this season between these Metropolitan Division rivals, including a 4-1 win in the most recent visit to Philadelphia. Like Friday, Chatfield and Roslovic were on the board with goals in that win over the Flyers in late November. And, that helped Kochetkov to a win, as he stopped 18 of 19 shots.

Let's back the Canes to get the job done, and we'll lean low.

Hurricanes ML (-165 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-120 at BetMGM)

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

The Blues (31-28-7) and Wild (37-24-5) meet at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the capital of Minnesota. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Wild have won the first three meetings this season, outscoring the Blues 14-7, including a 6-4 win Jan. 7 as a moderate favorite (-130) as the Over (5.5) cashed. It was the only previous meeting in the Twin Cities this season.

Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello each had two assists in that 6-4 win, while Minnesota had six different scorers, including a winner for Matt Boldy, which was more than enough offensive support for Marc-Andre Fleury. Filip Gustavsson was yanked after 24:33, with the Wild trailing 4-2, as he allowed four goals on 18 shots. Fleury replaced him, and stopped all 15 shots he faced in the comeback win.

The Blues are 2-2-1 in the past five games, all on the road, with the Over and Under alternating across the past seven outings.

The Wild suffered a 3-2 OT loss against the New York Rangers as the Under (5.5) cashed for the fourth straight game. Minnesota has managed just six goals in the past four games, or 1.5 goals per game (GPG). The Wild have allowed three or fewer goals in six straight outings, too,

With Minnesota dominating this series, we have to back the home side, while going low on the total.

Wild ML (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-118 at BetMGM)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

On Friday, we went low in the Colorado-Calgary game. We had just one goal on the board in the first period, and two goals, both by the Avs, heading into the third. Calgary scored early in the third, and Colorado added a goal to make it 3-1. And, that's when we said, "Here we go, again!". A power-play goal from the Flames with 3:38 to go in regulation sliced the lead to 3-2. An empty-net goal from the opposite end ruined the Under with 1:39 left in regulation. We ended up with an undeserved push.

While that was an ugly ending, what was beautiful is seeing the red Flames sweaters, harkening back to the days of Hakan Loob, Jamie Macoun, Lanny McDonald, Joel Otto, Theoren Fleury, Joe Nieuwendyk, Gary Roberts, Doug Gilmour, etc. That 1988-89 Stanley Cup team was stacked.

For Saturday, I love both the Wild and the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes ML at Flyers (-165 BetRivers Sportsbook)

Wild ML vs. Blues (-110 Caesars Sportsbook)

Best NHL Bet Record

Last Article: 0-0-1 (0.0%, +/- 0)

Year-to-Date: 24-27-2 (47.1%, -865)

NHL Parlays Today

6-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+4625) at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Canadiens ML (+160) vs. Panthers

Under 5.5 (+104) - Canadiens vs. Panthers

Under 5.5 (-104) - Hurricanes at Flyers

Hurricanes ML (-172) at Flyers

Wild ML (-114) vs. Blues

Under 5.5 (-122) - Wild vs. Blues

3-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+671 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Canadiens ML (+160) vs. Panthers

Hurricanes ML (-172) at Flyers

Wild ML (-114) vs. Blues

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+628 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (+104) - Canadiens vs. Panthers

Under 5.5 (-104) - Hurricanes at Flyers

Under 5.5 (-122) - Wild vs. Blues

2-Leg NHL Conservative Parlay (+196 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Hurricanes ML (-172) at Flyers

Wild ML (-114) vs. Blues

