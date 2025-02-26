Kirill Marchenko News: Three-point effort Tuesday

Marchenko recorded two goals, one assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Marchenko missed the Blue Jackets' final three games before the break due to a jaw injury, but he's recorded four points, with two goals and two assists, in his two appearances in his return. In fact, Marchenko has been sensational in recent weeks, and not even the injury could slow him down. He's cracked the scoresheet in eight of his last nine appearances dating back to Jan. 20, tallying 10 points (five goals, five assists), 15 shots, six hits and three blocked shots in that span.