Kyle Burroughs News: Checks in, earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Burroughs notched an assist and three hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.

Burroughs set up a Quinton Byfield tally early in the first period. This was Burroughs' first appearance since March 3, as he filled in due to the absences of Joel Edmundson (upper body) and Drew Doughty (ankle). The Kings have clinched a playoff spot, and while there's still seeding to play for, they'll likely be cautious with any injuries for the rest of the regular season. Burroughs could see more time, but he has just three assists, five shots on net, 39 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 30 contests, so he's not a factor in most fantasy formats.

