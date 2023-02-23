FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a busy 10-game slate with the Flames drawing the short straw as the only team playing the second half of a back-to-back. It's a tough matchup against the Knights, too, in a Pacific Division that's still wide open.

The Penguins, Rangers, Bruins, Kraken and Sharks will be among the more rested teams having last played on Monday, but the most well-rested will be the Jackets, who have not played since Sunday in Arizona. All 10 games will be available for play on the Main slate.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at CBJ ($8,400): Gustavsson's played like an elite netminder since Jan. 1, and in his past five appearances has allowed more than two goals just once. The Wild offense (2.86 GF/GP, 25th) remains putrid, making it difficult for Gustavsson to win games, but this is one of the rare times where the opposition offense (2.54 GF/GP, 30th) is worse.

Darcy Kuemper, WSH vs. ANH ($7,900): It's been a tough time for the Caps and Kuemper has lost four games in a row with 14 goals allowed. However, Alex Ovechkin is back in D.C. following the death of his father and could dress Thursday against the Ducks. That's going to provide a huge boost to the Caps offense. Meanwhile, the Ducks' league-worst offense will be without one of their top forwards, Adam Henrique, who has a lower-body injury.

VALUE PLAYS

Adam Beckman, MIN at CBJ ($3,000): Beckman was robbed of his first NHL goal Tuesday after the Kings were successful in their offsides challenge, and sooner than later the hockey gods should reward Beckman for his efforts. Despite playing limited minutes, he's managed to get at least one shot on goal in six straight games and at even strength continues to line up alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy on the second line. The Jackets are allowing 3.70 goals per game, third-worst in the league.

Martin Kaut, SJ vs. NSH ($3,100): Kaut played 14 minutes in his Sharks debut, registering one shot playing on a line with top center Tomas Hertl. Kaut's proved he can be a reliable scorer in the minors, scoring seven points in seven games with AHL San Jose, and even with the possibility of Timo Meier returning to the lineup can remain in a top-six role.

Paul Cotter, VEG vs. CGY ($3,800): Cotter's four-game point streak was snapped against the Hawks but the Flames pose an intriguing matchup due to their lackluster play all season. Neither of their goalies have been particularly strong, and even though Cotter doesn't feature on the power play, he has continued to skate on the top line with Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault.

Cody Glass, NSH at SJ ($3,900): An injury to Ryan Johansen means both Glass and Tommy Novak ($5,200) will play more minutes. Novak has been more productive lately but Glass should still play a role in the top six and on the power play. He registered an assist and two shots in a shootout win against the Canucks in his most recent game.

Ivan Barbashev, STL vs. VAN ($4,100): Barbashev was never going to reach last season's heights again thanks to an absurdly high shooting percentage, but given the depleted Blues roster due to injuries and trades, Barbashev finds himself on a line with Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, the Blues' top two scorers. The Canucks defense is expected to be short on quality with Luke Schenn sitting out pending a trade and depth defensemen Riley Stillman, Kyle Burroughs and Christian Wolanin skating regular minutes.

LINE STACKS

Canucks at Blues

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,700), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $4,400), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $6,400)

Kuzmenko and Pettersson have been one of the hottest duos in the leagues and Beauvillier has been a great value play since joining the Canucks. This is their most reliable offensive line and the Blues are allowing 3.65 goals per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Devils vs. Kings

Jack Hughes (C - $10,100), Yegor Sharangovich (W - $4,300), Jesper Bratt (W - $6,900)

This is good value for Bratt, who is a point-per-game player, and Sharangovich has at least proven to be able to pitch in on offense once in a while. Hughes has four assists in three games since returning from injury, returning to his usual dominant self.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at TB ($8,400): This is a difficult matchup for the Sabres but, strangely enough, they've been far better on the road than at home this season. It has not made a difference to Dahlin, either, who has scored 30 points at home and on the road, though he's played two fewer games on the road.

Quinn Hughes, VAN at STL ($7,100): Hughes played 30 minutes against the Preds in his previous game and the Canucks don't have much of a choice when half their defensive corps can be so unreliable. He's also scored four assists in his past three games and ranks only behind Erik Karlsson in assists among defensemen.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.