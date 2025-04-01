Logan O'Connor News: Pots another goal

O'Connor scored a goal and took four shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

O'Connor isn't expected to provide a lot of fantasy value as a bottom-six forward, but there's no doubt he's ending the season on a strong note. He's found the back of the net in three of his last four outings, a span in which he's also racked up nine shots, two hits and one blocked shot. For the season, O'Connor has 10 goals, 19 points, 83 shots, 62 hits and 42 blocked shots across 73 appearances.