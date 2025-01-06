NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, January 6

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, Jan. 6

We have four games on the National Hockey League (NHL) schedule for Monday night, including the Washington Capitals and Buffalo Sabres meeting at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network. We'll preview all four games, and make picks, putting together a handful of parlay opportunities. Let's get started.

Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres

The Capitals (26-10-3) and the Sabres (14-21-5) meet at KeyBank Center on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

The Caps thumped the New York Rangers on Saturday by a 7-4 score at Capital One Arena as the Over (6) easily cashed. Washington has posted a 5-2-1 record in the past eight games, while the Over is 4-1 in the previous five outings.

These teams met Dec. 14 in D.C. with the Capitals doubling up the Sabres 4-2 as a moderate favorite (-182) as the total (6) pushed at most shops. Logan Thompson saved 19 of the 21 shots he faced to outduel Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 27 saves on 30 shots. Tom Wilson scored a pair of power-play goals, while Dylan Strome was credited with the game-winning tally.

The Sabres are 0-2-1 in the past three games, allowing 4.3 goals per game (GPG) in the span. The Over is 4-1-1 in the past six games, and 7-2-1 in the past 10 outings.

Let's go with the Capitals as moderate road favorites, and play the Over.

Capitals ML (-145 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 6.0 Goals (-125 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens

The Canucks (18-12-8) kick off a five-game road trip against the Canadiens (18-18-3) on Monday. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Vancouver was blanked 3-0 by the Nashville Predators last time out Friday as the Under (5.5) cashed. The Canucks are skidding lately, going 3-4-3 in the past 10 games, allowing three or more goals in eight consecutive outings.

Montreal is playing pretty well lately, nipping the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in a shootout Saturday behind Jakub Dobes to improve to 4-1-0 in the past five games while going 7-2-0 in the previous nine outings.

Sam Montembeault (14-15-2, 2.91 GAA, .900 SV%, 3 SO) is expected to get the starting nod opposite Thatcher Demko (2-1-3, 3.34 GAA, .881 SV%), though Kevin Lankinen could get the nod with Demko dealing with back spasms.

Let's side with the Canadiens as slight home 'dogs, while hitting the Over. The total has gone high in four of the past six games for the Canucks, while going 5-3-3 in the past 11 games for the Habs.

Canadiens ML (+115 at BetMGM)

Over 5.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche

The Panthers (24-14-2) and the Avalanche (24-15-1) meet at Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET, and again, the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

The Cats picked up a 3-2 SOW on Friday night as the Under (6) cashed, and Pittsburgh improved to 6-3-0 in the past nine games. The Under is 5-1-1 in the past seven games while going 9-3-1 in the past 13 outings.

While the Panthers are 5-2-0 in the past seven games against the Western Conference, they did fall 7-4 against the Avalanche at Amerant Bank Arena on Nov. 23.

That November game got off to a good start for Florida, as Carter Verhaeghe scored 52 seconds into the game, and the Panthers led 2-1 after the first period. However, Jonathan Drouin, Logan O'Connor and Samuel Girard scored three goals in the first 8:54 to take the 4-2 lead, and Mikko Rantanen made it 5-2 before the Panthers could respond.

Sergei Bobrovsky (17-8-1, 2.78 GAA, .899 SV%, 1 SO) allowed six goals on 24 shots in the loss, and he'll be looking for redemption. Mackenzie Blackwood (12-10-4, 2.65 GAA, .917 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to start for the Avs.

Colorado has posted a 6-0-1 record in the past seven games, and it is 4-0-1 in the past five against Eastern Conference foes. Back the Avs at home, and go Over.

Avalanche ML (-125 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (+102 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken

The Devils (24-15-3) and Kraken (17-20-3) square off at Climate Pledge Arena at 10 p.m. ET. New Jersey has won four in a row in this series, including a 3-2 win Dec. 6 in Newark as a heavy favorite (-263) as the Under (6) cashed.

Jacob Markstrom allowed two goals on 19 shots in that victory a month ago against Seattle, edging Philipp Grubauer, who made 33 saves. It was a seesaw battle, with Andre Burakovsky opening the scoring before Luke Hughes leveled it up. Shane Wright notched a power-play goal in the second period, but Jesper Bratt answered midway through the second. In the third, Timo Meier scored an unassisted goal, and that stood up as the game-winning tally.

The Under is 4-0 in the past four meetings in this series, too, while the favorite is also 4-0 in the span.

New Jersey has scored just six goals in the past four games, all losses, and that's just 1.5 goals per game (GPG). The Under is 3-0 in the past three outings, and 13-2 in the past 15 games, including the Dec. 6 meeting with Seattle.

For the Kraken, they are just 2-6-1 in the past nine games, averaging only 2.3 GPG. The Over is 5-1 in the past six games, however, with the goaltending conceding four or more goals in five of the past six outings, and three or more goals in eight of the past nine contests.

We'll back the Devils, since they've dominated the series, and let's go with the Over based on the giving ways of the Kraken lately.

Devils ML (-185 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-125 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

8-Leg NHL Gigantic Parlay (+9867 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Capitals ML (-162) at Sabres

Over 6.5 (+104) - Capitals at Sabres

Over 5.5 (-142) - Canadiens vs. Canucks

Canadiens ML (+114) vs. Canucks

Avalanche ML (-125) vs. Panthers

Over 6.5 (+102) - Avalanche vs. Panthers

Over 5.5 (-124) - Devils at Kraken

Devils ML (-196) at Kraken

4-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+1168 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 (+104) - Capitals at Sabres

Over 5.5 (-142) - Canadiens vs. Canucks

Over 6.5 (+102) - Avalanche vs. Panthers

Over 5.5 (-124) - Devils at Kraken

4-Leg NHL Moneyline Parlay (+840 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Capitals ML (-162) at Sabres

Canadiens ML (+114) vs. Canucks

Avalanche ML (-125) vs. Panthers

Devils ML (-196) at Kraken

3-Leg NHL Conservative Parlay (+316 at FanDuel Sportsbook)