Mackenzie Blackwood News: Wins shinny game over Leafs

Blackwood made 17 saves in a 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Since his arrival in Mile High, Blackwood is 18-7-2 with a 2.22 GAA and .917 save percentage. But on Saturday, a game of shinny broke out and nothing was easy for him or Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood has won four straight games, and with the deadline deals to amp up the team's offense, the netminder may have an easy ride the rest of the way.