Marco Kasper News: Plays hero role for Detroit
Kasper scored two goals in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.
Kasper came through in a moment where the Red Wings needed him the most, and the 21-year-old center stepped up late to lead Detroit's comeback. He scored the equalizer with 7:01 left in the third period and also scored the game-winning goal midway through overtime with a wrister that went past Andrei Vasilevskiy. This two-goal performance means Kasper is up to 18 goals and 34 points across 74 appearances in his first full year in the league.
