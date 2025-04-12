Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marco Kasper headshot

Marco Kasper News: Plays hero role for Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Kasper scored two goals in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Kasper came through in a moment where the Red Wings needed him the most, and the 21-year-old center stepped up late to lead Detroit's comeback. He scored the equalizer with 7:01 left in the third period and also scored the game-winning goal midway through overtime with a wrister that went past Andrei Vasilevskiy. This two-goal performance means Kasper is up to 18 goals and 34 points across 74 appearances in his first full year in the league.

Marco Kasper
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now