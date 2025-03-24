Marcus Foligno Injury: Remains unavailable

Foligno (upper body) won't play against Dallas on Monday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Foligno will miss his fourth straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to play against Vegas on Tuesday. He has registered 11 goals, 22 points, 72 shots on net, 219 hits and 66 PIM across 67 appearances this season. When Foligno is available to return, Brendan Gaunce could return to the minors.