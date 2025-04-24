Marcus Foligno News: Fills empty cage

Foligno scored an empty-net goal, added four PIM and doled out four hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Foligno toned down the hitting in this contest and still came away with a goal for the second game in a row. He has two tallies, three shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-2 rating across three playoff outings. Foligno is playing his style in a third-line role, and it's a good fit for playoff intensity, so he's unlikely to move around the lineup too much.