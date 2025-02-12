Mark Stone News: 4 Nations snipe in win

Stone scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime win for Canada over Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

He fired a one-timer past Filip Gustavsson late in the second period on a pass from Sidney Crosby. It pushed Canada's lead to 3-1. Stone's last Team Canada appearance came in 2019 at the IIHF World Championship where he was named tournament MVP after leading his team to a silver medal.