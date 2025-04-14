Fantasy Hockey
Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment Injury: Set to miss out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Marchment (illness) is expected to remain sidelined against Detroit on Monday, per NHL.com.

Marchment will be sidelined for his second straight game due to his illness. Prior to his absence, the 29-year-old winger notched four goals and six helpers in his last 10 contests, including two power-play goals. With Marchment out, Evgenii Dadonov will continue to fill a top-six role.

Mason Marchment
Dallas Stars
