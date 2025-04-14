Mason Marchment Injury: Set to miss out Monday

Marchment (illness) is expected to remain sidelined against Detroit on Monday, per NHL.com.

Marchment will be sidelined for his second straight game due to his illness. Prior to his absence, the 29-year-old winger notched four goals and six helpers in his last 10 contests, including two power-play goals. With Marchment out, Evgenii Dadonov will continue to fill a top-six role.