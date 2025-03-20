Mason Marchment News: Four-game, four-point streak

Marchment scored a goal in a 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Marchment knocked in a loose puck on a net-front scramble on the power play at 13:48 of the third period. He's on a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists). It's a modest run, but remember -- Marchment put up 53 points in 68 games last season. And he's set a new career mark this season with 22 goals. He could give you a short-term boost if you're streaming in the postseason.