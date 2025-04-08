Matt Duchene News: Crosses 30-goal, 80-point marks

Duchene scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Duchene's second-period tally got him to the 30-goal and 80-point marks for the season, and he added an assist on Mikael Granlund's empty-netter before the Stars' last-minute collapse. The 34-year-old Duchene has reached the 80-point mark for the second time in his career, both of which have come in the last four years. He's earned 27 of his 81 points on the power play while adding 149 shots on net and a plus-17 rating across 78 appearances.