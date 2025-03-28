Matt Duchene News: Two-point effort in win
Duchene finished with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Duchene has been remarkably consistent for the Stars, and he's finding ways to make an impact even when he's not scoring. The 34-year-old veteran, who's having an excellent season and has already notched the second-best point tally of his 16-year career, has cracked the scoresheet in all but three games since the beginning of March, tallying 13 points (four goals, nine helpers) in 13 games over that span.
