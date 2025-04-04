Matt Grzelcyk News: Notches power-play assist

Grzeclyk recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Grzelcyk has been fantastic with five helpers over his last six games. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to 36 points on the year, 10 better than any season in his career, thanks in part to playing in a career-best 76 games. He's produced 13 of his 35 helpers with the man advantage while adding 83 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-10 rating in his first year with the Penguins.