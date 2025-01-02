Matthew Coronato News: Slides helper in loss

Coronato notched an assist, six shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Coronato has gotten a bit streaky -- he had a four-game point streak from Dec. 14-21, but he came out of the holiday break empty in three contests. The 22-year-old snapped the short drought by setting up Brayden Pachal's second-period tally. Coronato is up to 19 points, 77 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-9 rating through 33 appearances this season, giving him appeal as a depth scorer in fantasy.