Matthew Knies News: Scores 24th goal of season
Knies scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.
Knies found the back of the net with only five seconds left in the second period, and his tip-in gave Toronto a two-goal lead. Even though the Sharks would mount a comeback to win in the shootout, Knies at least managed to extend his point streak to four games. The 22-year-old winger has tallied three goals and two assists over that four-game stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now