Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matthew Knies headshot

Matthew Knies News: Scores 24th goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Knies scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Knies found the back of the net with only five seconds left in the second period, and his tip-in gave Toronto a two-goal lead. Even though the Sharks would mount a comeback to win in the shootout, Knies at least managed to extend his point streak to four games. The 22-year-old winger has tallied three goals and two assists over that four-game stretch.

Matthew Knies
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now