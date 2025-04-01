Matvei Michkov News: Stays hot Monday

Michkov notched two assists in Monday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

All the game's scoring came in the second period, as the 20-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Ryan Poehling and Jamie Drysdale. Michkov has produced multiple points in three straight games since John Tortorella was given his pink slip, extending his point streak to six contests in which he's delivered four goals and 11 points. Michkov sits one goal away from 25 on the season, and two points shy of 60 -- a mark no Flyers rookie has reached since Mikael Renberg set the franchise record with 82 points in 1993-94.