Mikhail Sergachev News: Erupts for three points in win

Sergachev scored a goal on two shots, added two power-play assists, logged two PIM, levied three hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

Sergachev has multiple points in three of his last 10 games, earning four goals and four assists in that span despite six scoreless outings. The 26-year-old defenseman was involved in Utah's first two goals Tuesday and also helped out on a Nick Schmaltz goal late in the second period. Sergachev has crossed the 50-point mark for the second time in three years -- he's at 15 goals, 36 helpers, 21 power-play points, 123 shots on net, 136 blocked shots, 56 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 73 contests this season.