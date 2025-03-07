Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen News: Inks eight-year contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 11:08am

Rantanen agreed to an eight-year, $96 million contract extension with Dallas on Friday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Rantanen was acquired by Dallas from Carolina earlier in the day. It was the second time he had been dealt this season, but his new contract includes a full no-movement clause, so he won't need to worry about any additional trades for the foreseeable future. Rantanen has 27 goals and 70 points in 62 appearances in 2024-25. Although the 28-year-old might see some decline during the second half of his new contract, Rantanen should be one of the Stars' best forwards for years to come.

Mikko Rantanen
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now