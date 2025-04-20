Morgan Rielly News: Tickles twine in Game 1 win

Rielly scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.

Rielly answered a Ridly Greig goal early in the third period to restore a three-goal lead for the Maple Leafs. The 31-year-old Rielly went without a goal over the final 24 games of the regular season, so this one had to feel good to get him back on track. In that span, he still had 11 assists, 48 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. Overall, the blueliner finished the regular season at 41 points, 131 blocks, 126 shots on net and a minus-8 rating while playing in all 82 games for the fourth time in his 12-year career.