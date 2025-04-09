Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Neal Pionk headshot

Neal Pionk Injury: Deemed game-time call for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Pionk (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Dallas, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Head coach Scott Arniel said Monday that Pionk is "really close" to returning to game action, and the 29-year-old worked on the second defensive pairing during Wednesday's practice session while also seeing some time with the second power-play unit. The Jets want to see how Pionk fares ahead of Thursday's puck drop, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.

Neal Pionk
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now