Neal Pionk News: Inks six-year extension

Pionk signed a six-year, $42 million contract extension with the Jets on Thursday.

Pionk has spent the last six seasons in Winnipeg, and his extension will keep him under contract with the team through the 2030-31 campaign. He made 69 appearances for the Jets during the 2024-25 regular season, recording 10 goals, 29 assists, 114 hits and 101 blocked shots while averaging 22:04 of ice time.