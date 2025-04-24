Neal Pionk News: Nets power-play goal in loss

Pionk scored a power-play goal on three shots, doled out five hits, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Blues in Game 3.

Pionk got a goal in the third period, but the Blues were already firmly in control of the game. This was Pionk's second goal in the last four contests. The defenseman produced 39 points, including 12 on the power play, as well as 123 shots on net, 114 hits, 101 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating over 69 regular-season appearances.