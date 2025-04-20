Nicholas Robertson News: Adds helper Sunday

Roberton produced an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.

Robertson set up Morgan Rielly's tally in the third period to stretch Toronto's lead to 5-2. The 23-year-old Robertson looks to have a chance to play regularly to begin the playoffs, though David Kampf (upper body) or Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) are also options to enter the lineup if the Maple Leafs struggle. Robertson had 15 goals, seven assists, 112 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-1 rating over 69 appearances in a bottom-six role during the regular season.