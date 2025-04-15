Nicholas Robertson News: Career mark in goals

Robertson scored his 15th goal of the season Tuesday in a 4-0 win over the Sabres.

His goal came at 18:43 of the third after Auston Matthews potted an empty-net goal that sealed the victory for the blue and white. Robertson has had more than a couple healthy scratches this season, but he's still managed a career high in goals (22 points) in 68 games. It remains to be seen if he will dress in the postseason, though -- his game isn't perfectly aligned to the heavy hockey of the NHL playoffs.