Nick Bjugstad headshot

Nick Bjugstad Injury: Activated Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Bjugstad (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Friday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Although being taken off injured reserve is usually an indication that a player is ready to play, Utah isn't expected to make any lineup changes Friday versus Seattle, so it seems Bjugstad won't immediately return. The 32-year-old Bjugstad has five goals and 15 points in 53 appearances in 2024-25. He was last in the lineup March 1.

