Category Targets: Short-Term Value and Long-Term Gains

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Tyler Seguin, C/RW, Stars (31% rostered) for Goals/Assists/Shots

Seguin has one goal and three assists over his three-game point spree. He has been held off the scoresheet twice across 12 contests this campaign. Seguin has seven markers, 14 points and 39 shots on goal. His 23.3 shooting percentage is a red flag, and a lingering lower-body injury may prevent him from playing in both games of a back-to-back situation. However, that isn't a concern for this week, and Seguin should be rostered in more fantasy leagues.

Fabian Zetterlund, LW/RW, Sharks (29% rostered) Assists/Shots/Hits

Zetterlund has notched four goals and six helpers in his last 11 appearances. He has failed to earn at least one point on only three occasions during that stretch and is riding a three-game point streak. Zetterlund has the second-most goals (seven) and third-most points (13) on the Sharks through 19 outings. He also has amassed 22 blocked shots and 41 hits for additional category coverage. Zetterlund has plenty of upside during a busy four-game week for San Jose.

Rasmus Sandin, D, Capitals (23% rostered) for Goals/Points/Blocks/Hits

Sandin has three goals and two assists during his five-game point streak. He has seven shots, two hits and five blocks during that stretch. Sandin has flashed his offensive upside in the past, but he hasn't put it all together, yet. However, that could change in 2024-25. Washington's high-octane offense leads the league with 4.24 goals per game, and the defense corps has played a significant role in the team's success on the scoresheet. Sandin is also tied for second on the Capitals with a plus-13 rating.

Jonathan Drouin, LW, Avalanche (22% rostered) for Assists/Shots

Drouin returned to the lineup against Washington on Friday following a 16-game absence. He logged 19:49 of ice time alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Valeri Nichushkin in the contest. However, Drouin was back with Nathan MacKinnon during Saturday's practice. The 29-year-old Drouin flourished as MacKinnon's winger in 2023-24, amassing 19 goals and a career-high 56 points in 79 appearances. It may take Drouin some time to get going again, but he is worthy of at least a short-term addition, with Colorado set to play three times this week.

Calvin Pickard, G, Oilers (12% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Pickard has a 4-2-0 record with a 2.49 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage through seven appearances in 2024-25. He has won four of his past five outings while posting a .915 SV%. Pickard should get at least one start during Edmonton's back-to-back versus Montreal and Ottawa on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and could play twice if he splits this week's four-game set with Stuart Skinner.

Yaroslav Askarov, G, Sharks (9% rostered) for Starts/Saves

Askarov might get an opportunity to make his Sharks debut this week, but that will depend entirely on the availability of Vitek Vanecek. Vanecek left Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh after the first period because of an undisclosed injury. As of this writing, his status is unclear. If Vanecek misses time, Askarov is an intriguing pickup if he gets called up from AHL San Jose. He has been outstanding in the minors, posting a 6-3-0 record with a 1.92 goals-against average, a .939 save percentage and two shutouts in nine appearances this season.

Samuel Girard, D, Avalanche (5% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Blocks

Girard has heated up offensively, collecting one goal and four assists in his last six outings to double his point total. He also has 16 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 15 hits through 18 appearances this season. The 26-year-old defender offers plenty of category coverage if he continues to contribute on the scoresheet. Colorado plays three times on the road this week.

Ryan McLeod, C, Sabres (1% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Faceoffs

McLeod has six goals and 12 points in 18 games this season, including two tallies and four assists in his past six contests. He has been centering the top line recently due to the absence of Tage Thompson, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. If Thompson remains on the shelf, McLeod's fantasy value increases substantially. Still, the 25-year-old McLeod could be worthy of a short-term addition even if he drops back down to a middle-six role. He also leads Buffalo with 142 faceoff wins and has a career-high 51.8 winning percentage on his puck drops.

Nick Bjugstad, C, Hockey Club (1% rostered) for Goals/Assists/Shots/Hits

After spending time in Utah's bottom-six forward group, Bjugstad is back on the top line between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. The 32-year-old Bjugstad has been playing catch-up following an eight-game absence to begin the 2024-25 campaign because of an upper-body injury. He scored twice in a 4-1 win over Carolina on Wednesday. Bjugstad had 22 goals and a career-high 45 points in 76 games last season while posting 12 tallies and 18 points in his final 22 outings. Utah plays four times this week, including three on the road, giving him plenty of opportunities to heat up offensively again.

Josh Brown, D, Oilers (0% rostered) for Hits/Blocks/PIM

Brown could be a regular in the lineup this week after Darnell Nurse sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto. The 30-year-old Brown was recalled from Bakersfield of the AHL on Sunday. He has compiled 162 penalty minutes, 203 blocked shots and 264 hits in 119 NHL appearances over the last two seasons. Edmonton plays four times this week, and there's a high probability that the matchups against Montreal and Ottawa will be physical. Brown has some short-term fantasy appeal in banger formats if he cracks Edmonton's lineup.