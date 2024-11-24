Utah Hockey Club at Maple Leafs Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Utah Hockey Club at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Utah Hockey Club (8-9-3) make their third stop of their four-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-2) at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. Puck drop for the NHL's standalone game is at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on the NHL Network.

Utah was in action on Saturday, topping the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1 as a moderate favorite (-130), while the over (6.0) cashed. Karel Vejmelka kicked aside 27 of the 28 shots he faced, as Utah bounced back from a 1-0 setback on Thursday in Boston to kick off the trip.

Vejmelka has started the past two games after Connor Ingram suffered an upper-body injury earlier this week. Vejmelka may get the start again on Sunday, even with the quick turnaround. Jaxson Stauber was recalled from Tucson of the AHL to serve as the emergency goaltender with Ingram recovering from his upper-body injury.

We saw Stauber a couple of seasons ago in Chicago. The Wayzata, Minn. native made his NHL debut in the 2022-23 season with the Blackhawks. He went 5-1-0 with a 2.81 GAA and .911 save percentage, so perhaps Utah gives him a shot. He beat the Maple Leafs in one of those starts, too, making 32 saves on 35 shots in a 5-3 victory by the Blackhawks at United Center, also on a Sunday. We'll see what Utah elects to do.

In Saturday's game, Utah flashed plenty of offense against the Pens, as Jack McBain and Mikhail Sergachev scored back-to-back even-strength goals to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes. The Pens had a power-play goal to slice the lead in half early in the second, but Nick Bjugstad had a power-play goal for Utah to make it 3-1. Dylan Guenther also struck on the man advantage twice in the third period, and Alex Kerfoot also lit the lamp.

The Maple Leafs posted a 3-0 win on Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, as Joseph Woll turned aside all 31 shots he faced. Fraser Minten, William Nylander and Pontus Holmberg lit the lamp to back Woll for the shutout.

In Sunday's game, Woll (4-2-0, 2.00 GAA, .922 save percentage, one shutout) is expected to get the starting nod. He and the Maple Leafs are rested, last playing against Vegas on Wednesday. Monitor lineup news, though, in the event Anthony Stolarz gets the starting nod instead.

It's uncertain whether Vejmelka or Stauber gets the start, but it doesn't matter. Toronto would be a strong play on the Moneyline, but you can't risk nearly two times your potential return. Instead, go with the Maple Leafs laying the goal and a half as a strong play.

NHL Puck Line Bets for Utah Hockey Club at Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs -1.5 (-136 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

As far as the total is concerned, the Utah Hockey Club hit the over on Saturday, but the under is 4-2-2 in the past eight games. The under is 10-4-2 in the past 16 outings.

The Utah Hockey Club has yet to play in a back-to-back this season. However, last season, when the franchise was located in Arizona, the Coyotes were 5-4-0 when playing on no rest, while cashing low in five of the nine outings with a -1 goal differential.

For the Maple Leafs, the total went low with Woll's shutout against the Golden Knights, while the under is 7-2-1 in their past 10 games.

Let's go low, as Utah should be a little sluggish with the back-to-back while facing a white-hot Woll in between the pipes.

NHL Totals Bets for Utah Hockey Club at Maple Leafs

Under 6.0 Goals (-105 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Players Props for Utah Hockey Club at Maple Leafs

Looking at player props, there is still plenty of room for an anytime goal scorer prop. Normally, playing the under, while betting on an anytime goal scorer can work against each other. But, in this case, it works. Somebody needs to support Woll with a little bit of offense. We'll go with a shots on goal prop for the Utah Hockey Club.

For the home side, we'll keep it simple. William Nylander has managed eight goals and 15 points across his past 11 games while posting four power-play goals with four assists on the man advantage. He has two game-winning goals in that span. At plus-money odds, he is a strong play.

William Nylander Anytime Goal Scorer (+125 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

As far as Utah is concerned, let's take a look at Guenther's shots on goal prop. He snapped his goal drought by lighting the lamp twice on the man advantage in Pittsburgh while adding an assist with two shots on goal. In nine games in November, Guenther has managed three or more shots on goal on five occasions.