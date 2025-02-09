Nick Paul News: Goals in consecutive contests

Paul scored a goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Paul opened the scoring at 6:56 of the first period on a feed from Brandon Hagel. The 29-year-old Paul has goals in back-to-back outings after snapping a six-game slump. He's enjoyed a productive campaign with 30 points (16 goals, 14 helpers), 91 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-5 rating through 49 appearances in a middle-six role.