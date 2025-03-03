This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Stankoven has two goals and two assists during his three-game point spree. He has been up and down offensively during his rookie campaign but has been productive for Dallas. Stankoven currently is playing alongside red-hot forwards Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson . The 22-year-old Stankoven possesses plenty of fantasy value as a short-term pickup entering a four-game week for the Stars.

Terry remains the most consistent point producer for Anaheim in 2024-25. He ranks first on the team with 28 assists, 45 points and 10 power-play points. Terry is also second on the club with 17 goals and 128 shots on target. His three-game point streak ended in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Chicago, but he has eight tallies and 20 points across his last 20 outings. Terry has long-term upside, especially with Anaheim's tendency to have games scheduled on off-days, and he has short-term appeal because the Ducks play four times this week.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Troy Terry, C/RW, Ducks (22% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Logan Stankoven, C/RW, Stars (20% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

William Eklund, LW, Sharks (17% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP

Eklund has two goals, four helpers, 12 shots and three power-play points (one goal, two assists) in his past seven appearances. He had been consistent offensively in 2024-25 before a pair of three-game scoring slumps in January. Eklund leads the Sharks with 31 assists and ranks third on the team with 14 power-play points. He has chipped in 101 shots, 36 blocked shots and 35 hits for additional category coverage. Eklund is on pace to reach the 60-point plateau and should be rostered in more fantasy leagues.

Teuvo Teravainen, LW/RW, Blackhawks (16% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Teravainen has compiled three goals and 12 points in his last eight contests. He has been held off the scoresheet once over that stretch and has four multipoint efforts. Teravainen sits second on the team with 32 assists, 46 points and 19 power-play points through 60 matches this campaign. Despite seeing time on the third line, the 30-year-old forward has been logging big minutes while seeing action on the first man-advantage unit. Teravainen is riding a three-game point spree, having notched two goals and four helpers going into a four-game week for the Blackhawks.

Kyle Palmieri, RW, Islanders (15% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Palmieri hasn't gone more than two games without collecting a point over his last 19 appearances. He has seven goals, seven helpers and 32 shots across that span. Palmieri has lit the lamp five times on 20 shots in New York's past six games. He is tied for the team lead with seven points with the man advantage, but the team's power play is the worst in the league. Fortunately for potential fantasy managers, Palmieri's even-strength production is solid. His career-high 16.7 shooting percentage is a red flag, but the 34-year-old forward is an intriguing under-the-radar addition ahead of a four-game week for the Islanders.

Nick Paul, C/LW, Lightning (13% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits/Faceoffs

Paul has four goals and one assist in his last six appearances. His production has come in waves this season, which is commonplace for the 29-year-old forward, and it typically makes him a decent short-term option in fantasy leagues. Paul has 18 goals, 33 points, 95 shots and 51 hits through 53 contests in 2024-25. He has also won 310 of 608 faceoffs. Tampa Bay plays four times this week, including three meetings with divisional opponents. Paul has registered seven goals and 10 points in 15 games versus Atlantic Division teams this season.

Warren Foegele, LW/RW, Kings (13% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Foegele has accumulated five goals, 24 shots and eight points in his last eight contests. He has a pair of three-game point sprees during that stretch. Despite some offensive inconsistencies, Foegele is trending toward a career year, notching 17 goals and 32 points through 58 outings. He has become a valuable depth scorer for the Kings while clicking with Quinton Byfield. Adrian Kempe joined the duo recently, providing the line with another shooter. The 28-year-old Foegele has plenty of potential during a four-game week for Los Angeles.

Shane Wright, C/RW, Kraken (12% rostered) for Assists/Points/PP

Wright has been superb in 2024-25 despite averaging only 13:36 of ice time per game. He has generated 13 goals and 36 points over 58 appearances this season. After a sluggish start, Wright has been a consistent source of offense. He hasn't gone more than two games without finding the scoresheet since late November, amassing 12 goals and 22 assists in his past 40 outings. Wright has recorded an alarming 25.5 shooting percentage over that time but has been taking advantage of his power-play deployments, sitting second on the team with 11 points on the man advantage, and his playing time is increasing. He has 59 shots, 45 blocks and 44 hits through 58 contests. If Wright gets more shots on goal, his fantasy value will climb higher. Still, he has 14 points in the last 12 games and should make for a solid pickup in a four-game week for Seattle.

Gustav Nyquist, LW, Wild (8% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP

After being acquired from Nashville, Nyquist had one shot and logged nearly 17 minutes of action against Boston on Sunday in his first game with Minnesota this season. He accounted for 23 goals and a career-high 75 points in 81 games last campaign. The Predators have struggled mightily to score in 2024-25, and Nyquist had only nine goals and 21 points in 57 outings before the trade. As a member of the Wild, he finds himself in a much better position to succeed offensively. Nyquist was on the top power-play unit and first line in Sunday's contest. He collected five goals and 19 helpers with the man advantage in 2023-24. Getting big minutes alongside Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi should give Nyquist a significant fantasy boost. The Wild visit the Kraken and Canucks before hosting the Penguins this week.

Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Flyers (4% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks

After missing three matches and sitting out the 4 Nations Face-Off because of an upper-body injury, Ristolainen has filled the stat sheet with two goals, two assists, 16 shots, seven hits and four blocks in five games. He has been utilized on the top power-play unit, which provides supplemental fantasy upside. Ristolainen is a great source of hits (90), blocks (88) and shots (89). If his offensive contributions remain steady, the 30-year-old defender's category coverage will be valuable entering a four-game week for Philadelphia.