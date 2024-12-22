Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Bjorkstrand headshot

Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Earns 200th career assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Bjorkstrand logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bjorkstrand set up Vince Dunn's tally at 2:34 of the first period to open the scoring. The helper was Bjorkstrand's 200th career assist, a mark he reached in his 579th appearance. The winger has arguably been the Kraken's best forward in December with five goals and five assists over 10 games this month. He's at 24 points (six on the power play), 75 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-3 rating over 34 contests this season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
