Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Dishes two assists in win
Ekman-Larsson logged a pair of assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Ekman-Larsson helped out on goals by Max Domi and Nicholas Robertson. With three helpers over his last three outings, Ekman-Larsson's offense is warming up following a five-game slump. The 33-year-old defenseman has earned 28 points, 105 shots on net, 86 hits, 63 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 66 appearances. He's poised to reach the 30-point mark for the second year in a row, which would be the 10th time in his 15-year career. Three of the times he's missed that threshold were in abbreviated seasons, and one other instance was in his rookie year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now