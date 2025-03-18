Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Dishes two assists in win

Ekman-Larsson logged a pair of assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Ekman-Larsson helped out on goals by Max Domi and Nicholas Robertson. With three helpers over his last three outings, Ekman-Larsson's offense is warming up following a five-game slump. The 33-year-old defenseman has earned 28 points, 105 shots on net, 86 hits, 63 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 66 appearances. He's poised to reach the 30-point mark for the second year in a row, which would be the 10th time in his 15-year career. Three of the times he's missed that threshold were in abbreviated seasons, and one other instance was in his rookie year.