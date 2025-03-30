Fantasy Hockey
Oskar Sundqvist headshot

Oskar Sundqvist News: Nabs power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Sundqvist recorded a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Sundqvist helped out on a Zachary Bolduc tally in the first period. The 31-year-old Sundqvist has mostly played a supporting role this season, though his work on the power play has helped bolster his overall production. He's at 18 points (six on the power play), 56 shots on net, 76 hits, 50 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 60 outings in a bottom-six role.

Oskar Sundqvist
St. Louis Blues

