FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

If you love hockey, Saturday is your day. There are a whopping 13 games in the evening, with the first puck dropping at 7 p.m. EST. You have a lot of options for your DFS lineups, so here are some player recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

With 26 teams in action, we have an assortment of squads from elite defenses to porous ones and strong attacks to meager ones - though two of the bottom-five in GAA aren't appearing on Saturday. However, I think you'll be just fine. Only two clubs played Friday, and one of those - the Kings - are on the road to finish off a back-to-back.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at WAS ($8,700): Georgiev has posted a .924 save percentage, but also a 2.70 GAA on account the Avalanche have allowed a lot of shots. The shorthanded Capitals have averaged only 29.8 shots on net, en route to 2.89 goals per game. Washington has been below average offensively and Georgiev's performance has been strong, even if his defense has flagged.

Jake Allen, MON vs. PHI ($7,500): This is all about the matchup. Allen's numbers aren't encouraging, though the Flyers have only averaged an NHL- worst 24.7 shots on net. Catching Philly at home may be as good as it gets for Allen, so why not give him a shot?

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM at NAS ($7,200): Vasilevskiy has yet to round into his typical form. Even though 12 appearances, a 2.92 GAA and .906 save percentage seem surprising. In time, I trust the Russian to turn it around. The Predators have averaged 2.71 goals and 29.2 shots, so this matchup could benefit Vasilevskiy and his numbers.

VALUE PLAYS

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at EDM ($6,600): Marchessault is a prolific shooter. Last year, he notched 30 goals on 251 shots. This season, he's at seven and 59. Edmonton has allowed 34.8 shots on goal per outing, so Marchessault should be able to put a few pucks on net.

Oskar Sundqvist, DET at CLM ($4,600): Sundqvist has produced when healthy with seven points in only 10 games. The Swede is also getting power-play time for the first time in his career averaging 2:55 with the extra man. The Blue Jackets have struggled to a league-high 4.31 GAA and have also given up 36.6 shots per game.

Michael Bunting, TOR vs. BUF ($4,500): When Bunting was still on Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner's line, he got off to a slow start. But over his last two appearances, he's notched four points. Bunting may be able to keep it rolling against the Sabres, especially with Craig Anderson having to step in for the injured Eric Comrie. The 41-year-old Anderson enters with a .901 save percentage over his last six seasons.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Blues vs. Ducks

Brayden Schenn (C - $5,300), Jordan Kyrou (W - $6,000), Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,300)

The Ducks no longer list the league's highest GAA thanks to the Jackets, but their 4.24 still sits second-highest. They've also allowed a league-high 38.4 shots. If that wasn't enough, the club is down at the bottom on the penalty kill battling with the Canucks to avoid being last on that front. The Blues, who rank 30th in that department, are closer to 17th than the Ducks are to 30th. While this is technically St. Louis' third line, they have actually been performing quite well recently.

Schenn has actually been the rare Blue who hasn't struggled for any length of time this season with 13 points in 16 games and hasn't gone more than two without a point. Kyrou broke through in a big way last season with 27 goals and 48 assists. He's posted five points in his last five, including two power-play goals. Barbashev started slow, but has seven in nine. He's also produced a 12.0 shooting percentage, which should improve based on his career 18.7 mark.

Bruins vs. Blackhawks

David Krejci (C - $4,800), Jake DeBrusk (W - $6,700), Taylor Hall (W - $5,600)

The Blackhawks have given up an average of 34.7 shots on and have the 23rd-ranked penalty kill. However, their 3.13 GAA is 15th, which is surprising. That being said, Petr Mrazek is starting Saturday and has registered an .890 save percentage the last two seasons. Boston boasts the best offense in hockey, so its second line is perfectly capable of impressing Saturday.

Krejci's return to the NHL has gone well so far with 11 points. He struggled a bit after returning from injury, but potted two goals in his last outing. DeBrusk has recorded six goals and six assists with 56 shots on net. The winger has also averaged 3:11 with the extra man where he's totaled five PPPs. Hall has managed an assist in back-to-back games, giving him 11 points on the season. He's also started 68.5 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, second-highest on the Bruins.

DEFENSEMEN

Brent Burns, CAR at MIN ($6,900): In his first season as a Hurricane, Burns has 12 points in 17 games, including seven power-play points. The veteran defenseman will be facing his old team (remember when Burns played in Minnesota?) and the Wild will be missing Marc-Andre Fleury. Filip Gustavsson is currently their No. 1 goalie, and he's posted a 3.20 GAA and .901 save percentage.

Shea Theodore, VGK at EDM ($6,100): After 52 points last season, Theodore is at 12 this year. He also hasn't gone more than one game without scoring. The Oilers have allowed 34.8 shots on net per outing, and Theodore has routinely notched over 200 shots over the course of a full campaign.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. LOS ($5,100): Dunn has averaged 23:13 in ice time and 3:10 with the extra man. He's also racked up eight points in his last 11 and an assist in each of his last two. As I noted, the Kings are the one team on a back-to-back, and Cal Petersen has a 3.58 GAA and .878 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.