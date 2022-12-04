FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games in the NHL on Sunday with each matchup involving a tired road team (Ducks, Wild, Red Wings, Sharks, Blackhawks) facing a rested host (Jets, Stars, Blue Jackets, Sabres, Islanders). You'll find suggested options below for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. CHI ($8,500): Sorokin has really turned it on of late not having allowed more than two goals in any of his last five games. The problem is that the Islanders have not been scoring, so he's dropped his last two decisions. That should change Sunday against Chicago, who are in last place in the Central Division and average an NHL-third-worst 2.65 goals per game. Sorokin comes in with a 10-7-0 record, with a 2.17 GAA and a .932 save percentage.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. ANA ($8,000): It's been a comeback season for Hellebuyck going 11-5-1 with a 2.29 GAA and a .931 save percentage and comes off a sensational 40-save shutout effort Tuesday over Colorado. He'll take on the Ducks, who are only averaging 2.52 goals.

VALUE PLAYS

Jack Quinn, BUF vs. SJ ($4,100): Quinn's notched points in six of his last seven with four goals and eight assists overall. He offers great value versus the Sharks moving up to a top-six role in even-strength situations and also skates on the second power play.

Taylor Raddysh, CHI at NYI ($4,400): Raddysh has registered seven goals, including three in the last four. He's on the first man-advantage, with four of his seven markers coming there.

Josh Bailey, NYI vs. CHI ($3,800): Bailey's only managed seven points this year, but was just promoted to the top line on the Islanders alongside Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom. He's also skating on the second power play and is worth a flyer if you're looking for a salary saver to fill out your roster.

Andrew Copp, DET at CLS ($4,300): Copp has 13 points this season, with 11 in his last 15 games. He centers the third line between Adam Erne and Oskar Sundqvist while receiving second power-play minutes where he averages 2:04. Copp racked up 21 goals and 53 points last season and has picked up his pace of late, so he makes for a nice selection.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sharks at Sabres

Timo Meier (W - $9,000), Tomas Hertl (C - $6,300), Kevin Labanc (W - $4,500)

The Sharks' first line is hot. Meier leads the NHL in shots with 131 with 12 goals and 24 points. Hertl has only been held off the scoresheet in four of 17 appearances with 25 points overall and four goals in his last three. Labanc has produced 12 points in 14 games. Meier and Hertl are firmly established on the first power play while Labanc heads the second unit.

Jets vs. Ducks

Blake Wheeler (W - $6,800), Mark Scheifele (C - $7,100), Cole Perfetti (W - $5,100)

Scheifele snapped a four-game pointless streak a week ago, and has notched two goals and four points in three outings since to give him 12 and six on the year. Wheeler has been on fire with three goals and nine points in his last four. Perfetti has blended in well with the veterans and is riding a four-game scoring streak with a goal and five assists.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, SJ at BUF ($8,200): Karlsson has been truly amazing this season with 33 points, two shy of last year's total over 50 games and is currently the runaway leader for the Norris Trophy. He's also had a hand in 41.8 percent of the Sharks' goals this season and is tied for seventh in NHL scoring.

Cam Fowler, ANA at WPG ($4,900): Fowler has posted three goals and nine assists in his last 10 games along with 13 points while quarterbacking the Ducks' lead power play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.